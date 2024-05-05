Between the seasons

Sonderdach is an outlying village with farm buildings and restaurants in the municipality of Bezau in the Bregenzerwald. The somewhat unusual name is said to derive from a striking fir tree that used to stand there. The name "Sundertann" (special fir tree) can still be found in old documents, which changed to Sonderdach over the course of time. The name "Sundortaa" is still used in the Bregenzerwald dialect. The area lies at just over 1200 meters above sea level and covers around 64.30 hectares. Depending on the weather, the Vorsäß is farmed from mid-May to mid-June and then again at the end of September.