Bezau tour
Between the seasons
The late snowfall has divided the Ländle into two climatic zones: Winter in the mountains and spring in the valleys. A hike in Bezau takes you between two worlds.
Sonderdach is an outlying village with farm buildings and restaurants in the municipality of Bezau in the Bregenzerwald. The somewhat unusual name is said to derive from a striking fir tree that used to stand there. The name "Sundertann" (special fir tree) can still be found in old documents, which changed to Sonderdach over the course of time. The name "Sundortaa" is still used in the Bregenzerwald dialect. The area lies at just over 1200 meters above sea level and covers around 64.30 hectares. Depending on the weather, the Vorsäß is farmed from mid-May to mid-June and then again at the end of September.
Sonderdach can be reached via a goods road with limited public access, a hiking trail and the Bezau cable car. As snowshoes, hiking poles and a change of clothes are in our luggage, we opt for the cable car, which runs every half hour. The first section of the cable car was opened back in 1955 and ran to Sonderdach; the route was only extended to Baumgartnerhöhe, today's mountain station, in 1960.
Up the mountain with the help of state-of-the-art technology
In 2010, the installation was extensively renovated and changed from the previous reversible aerial tramway system with two cabins to the "Funifor" system from Doppelmayr with one cabin - the first cable car of its kind in Austria. With its help, a height difference of 930 meters (up to the mountain station) can be overcome in just a few minutes.
Lenticularis
Lenticularis refers to clouds at an altitude of 3000 to 6000 meters, which have a similar shape to lentils or almonds and are usually elongated and clearly separated from their surroundings. Occasionally, iridescence also occurs in their surroundings. As this cloud form is created by so-called foehn waves, they are also known as foehn clouds, foehn boats or foehn fish. This weather phenomenon occurs when the air is lifted above the mountains and then flows down into the valley. The clouds are arranged parallel to the mountains and do not move. The air flows through them. Lenticularis clouds are often misinterpreted as UFOs because of their unusual shapes.
For today's tour, however, the exit is at the Sonderdach middle station. Once there, the snowshoes are strapped on. Before starting the ascent towards Baumgarten, you have the opportunity to explore the Vorsäß area on a leisurely circular route. This takes around 40 minutes. Then follow the snow-covered goods road uphill.
The earlier, the firmer the snow cover
Up to the mountain station with its panoramic restaurant, there are around 435 vertical meters to conquer. It is advisable to start the tour in the morning, when the snow is still a little firmer from the previous night's chill. Towards midday, the spring sun softens the snow cover and makes progress more difficult.
Facts & Figures
Type: (snowshoe) hike Duration: approx. one and a half hours from Sonderdach to Baumgarten, plus 45 minutes for the Sonderdach circular route (optional)
Starting point: Bezau cable car middle station
Requirements: good basic fitness level
Equipment: water-repellent shoes, snowshoes, hiking poles recommended, layered clothing, sun protection, drink
Refreshment stops: Panorama restaurant, there are plenty of other options in Bezau
Note: tours off the groomed trails should be avoided due to the current avalanche risk
However, you will be rewarded for your efforts with fantastic views. Soon you can see the entire market town of Bezau in the valley basin. The area has a long history of settlement. Paleobiological analyses suggest that this goes back at least as far as the Iron Age. The earliest documentary evidence of "Baezenowe" can be found in the 12th and 13th centuries. The name is probably made up of two words, with "baez" being translated as bear and the second part as Au - hence Bezau means "Bärenau".
Lush meadows and snow-capped peaks
While the village is nestled amidst lush green meadows, the mountains in the background stand out in contrast with their white snow-covered peaks, creating a particularly charming landscape panorama. The higher you climb, the wider the view and from the mountain station you have an impressive view of the Swiss and Allgäu mountains all the way to Lake Constance. After a refreshment in the panorama restaurant, you can easily take the gondola back to Bezau or hike the same route back to the middle station.
