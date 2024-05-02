Child (12) is the victim
Dog crate case: now authorities’ employees are being targeted
There are now further investigations into the case involving a boy who was twelve years old at the time of the crime and who was locked in a dog crate by his mother in the Waldviertel region. These are directed against two employees of the authorities who were called as witnesses at the trial.
The case from the Waldviertel region shocked Austria: the boy's 33-year-old mother had beaten, tied up, gagged and repeatedly locked her son in a dog box for hours at least from July to November 2022. She also starved the child.
The woman was arrested on November 24, 2022, and her 40-year-old accomplice was handcuffed at the beginning of March 2023. She and the child's mother had been best friends for years.
The woman from Waldviertel is also said to have repeatedly given the first defendant detailed instructions on how to abuse the child. The suggestion to lock the boy in the dog crate is also said to have come from the 40-year-old.
20 years in prison for mother
The trial against the two women took place at the end of February 2024. The mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, torturing or neglecting minors, young or defenceless persons and deprivation of liberty. Her accomplice received 14 years.
Abuse of authority is at issue
The public prosecutor's office in Krems has now launched an investigation into two employees of the Waidhofen a. d. Thaya district authority. There is suspicion of abuse of authority, said authority spokesman Franz Hütter on Thursday on request. The two social workers entrusted with the case are said to be involved.
Two endangerment reports
According to Hütter, the two people are listed as defendants. The public prosecutor's office in Krems did not provide any further details. At the end of February, the accused - a man and a woman - were questioned as witnesses during the jury trial at Krems Regional Court. Following two endangerment reports, the child and youth welfare services made unannounced home visits to the mother and son on October 28 and November 18, 2022 (four days before the boy fell into a coma).
No danger-in-delay measure taken
Initially, both social workers were on site, but at the second appointment, the lead employee from the Waidhofen a. d. Thaya district authority reportedly appeared alone. Although he did locate abnormalities, there was no reason to take a so-called danger-in-delay measure.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.