Dog crate case: now authorities’ employees are being targeted

Two endangerment reports

According to Hütter, the two people are listed as defendants. The public prosecutor's office in Krems did not provide any further details. At the end of February, the accused - a man and a woman - were questioned as witnesses during the jury trial at Krems Regional Court. Following two endangerment reports, the child and youth welfare services made unannounced home visits to the mother and son on October 28 and November 18, 2022 (four days before the boy fell into a coma).