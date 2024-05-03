Almost like Lake Garda: hike to the Gaisalm!

Take the children by the hand!

At a small waterfall, the route turns into a footpath or path, which now leads a few meters upwards. The sunny path then continues to descend or ascend slightly in the steeply sloping rocks above or on the shore - almost like on northern Lake Garda. Here and there you can hold on to ropes, and at one point you pass under a waterfall, from which you are protected by a roof. Take the children by the hand!