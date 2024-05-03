Let's go
Almost like Lake Garda: hike to the Gaisalm!
A varied and spectacular route leads from Pertisau on or above the shores of Lake Achensee to the magnificent mountain hut.
This tour includes several very different attractions. And although it is not difficult, slipping on the path can have serious consequences.
Traffic-free route
At the parking lot, head straight towards the lake (ignore the "Gaisalm" sign near the small bridge). Then head north along the shore and to the left of the beach café, where the (traffic-free) road soon begins. This leads along the west bank on an almost level path.
Take the children by the hand!
At a small waterfall, the route turns into a footpath or path, which now leads a few meters upwards. The sunny path then continues to descend or ascend slightly in the steeply sloping rocks above or on the shore - almost like on northern Lake Garda. Here and there you can hold on to ropes, and at one point you pass under a waterfall, from which you are protected by a roof. Take the children by the hand!
Later, we cross a small stream in the foothills of a ditch without a bridge, pass a picturesque bay and, after crossing a second stream (again without a bridge), reach the Gaisalm. The stately inn is located just above the lake in a meadow. You almost don't want to leave this enchanting spot, although you have to share it with many others. And you will hardly be able to get the kids away from the playground.
Fakten
- Valley town: Pertisau (952 m)
- Starting point: Paid parking lot at the northeastern end of Pertisau; in Pertisau always on the Uferstraße to the north and between Fürstenhaus and Restaurant/Café Christina - parking lot is behind Café Christina
- Route: road, footpath, (insured) path
- Equipment: sturdy, preferably waterproof shoes
- Requirements: basic level of stamina, no fear of heights, sure-footedness
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Gaisalm (938 m), open daily, T 0664/5424329
- Achensee boat trip:www.achenseeschifffahrt.at
- Public transport: public bus from Jenbach to Pertisau
- Difference in altitude: just under 100 meters in ascent and descent (parking lot - Gaisalm)
- Length: around 4.5 kilometers (parking lot - Gaisalm)
- Walking time: around 1 1/2 hours each (outward and return journey)
Return by boat
Unless you make the return trip to Pertisau with the "Stadt Innsbruck" liner appealing. This docks directly below the Gaisalm. Otherwise you can walk back along the outward route.
