Joschka Fischer: “EU enlargement will take time”

Fischer specifically mentioned difficulties in the agricultural sector. His party colleague and current German chief diplomat Annalena Baerbock had campaigned on Wednesday on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the EU enlargement by ten countries in 2004 for the rapid admission of accession candidates in the Western Balkans and warned against dangerous "gray areas". Like Fischer, Baerbock took part in the celebrations to mark the anniversary on Wednesday in Frankfurt (Oder) and Slubice.