Styrians start the swimming pool season

The water in the pools at the swimming pool in Weiz is 24 degrees - exceptionally warm for the start of the season. "We guarantee our guests that. The pools are heated with district heating," says Gerald Egger, head of the local maintenance depot. "That's why we can start on May 1st, even if the weather isn't always perfect." Whether it's 25 degrees and blue skies, as on Tuesday, or clouds obscuring the sun, as forecast on Wednesday: "The regular guests are here from May 1st. They are mainly pensioners who keep fit by swimming. Some of them even come several times a day."