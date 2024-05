Between love and control: the magic of words

First, I'll tell you the story of Lilly and Jakob. Lilly loves Jakob madly. She never leaves his side at parties. Lilly hungers for security. When Jakob is asleep, she rummages through his laptop and iPhone. She checks the phone numbers immediately: Who is this actually? Jakob accuses Lilly of miserable jealousy, Lilly protests: "I'm not jealous. But I need to know that you love me."