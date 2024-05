The crash that made everything go dark

It was November 13, 2015, a bright and beautiful day. Florian Lechner, 20 years young at the time, was drawn up into the mountains. He celebrated a summit victory on a tour to the Hütteltalkopf. On the way back, the indescribable happened: Flo fell around 300 meters, somersaulting several times. A film tear that completely darkened his life in one fell swoop.