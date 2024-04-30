Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE from 9pm

Bayern double strike

Things changed after the restart. Neuer fished a Kroos shot out of the corner of the net (51') to prevent a quick 0:2. Bayern, on the other hand, were now cold-blooded in front of goal. Laimer set up the equalizer well with a pass to the side, Sane moved inside the penalty area and struck a left-footed shot into the near corner. That ended a goal drought for the 28-year-old, who had last scored in the 8-0 league win over Darmstadt on October 28, 2023. Three minutes later, Lucas Vazquez caught the onrushing Musiala in the box and Kane confidently converted the penalty to take the lead.