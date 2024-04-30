Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE from 9pm
FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were unable to gain a decisive advantage on their way to the Champions League final. The two top teams drew 2:2 (0:1) at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.
Vinicius Junior scored early for the "royals" (24') and saved them a draw with a converted penalty (83'). The goals for Bayern, for whom Konrad Laimer played through, came from Leroy Sane (53) and Harry Kane (57/penalty).
The Whites, with ÖFB star David Alaba sitting on the bench in his old home country with his knee injured, were determined to avoid a third successive CL semi-final exit. Only in 2022 had they prevailed in the final round on their way to winning the title. Munich had a chance to avoid a title-less season. They can make the final perfect on May 8 at Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Borussia Dortmund (Marcel Sabitzer) and Paris St. Germain will meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday (9 p.m.).
Laimer fit in time
With Laimer, Jamal Musiala and Sane fit in time, Bayern fired off a real offensive firework from the start. The ball could well have found the net three times in the first quarter of an hour. After just 40 seconds, Real goalkeeper Andrij Lunin had to make a brilliant save to keep out Sane's shot from a somewhat acute angle. The Ukrainian also saved a shot from Kane (6'). Sane (7) and Jamal Musiala (12) also shot over.
There was initially nothing to see from the Whites up front, but they turned the game on its head with their first good attacking move. After an ideal through pass from Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior finished with the first touch, leaving Manuel Neuer no chance of defending. Maximum efficiency was the hallmark of the visitors. Bayern, on the other hand, were unable to find the net from a Kane free-kick (42').
Bayern double strike
Things changed after the restart. Neuer fished a Kroos shot out of the corner of the net (51') to prevent a quick 0:2. Bayern, on the other hand, were now cold-blooded in front of goal. Laimer set up the equalizer well with a pass to the side, Sane moved inside the penalty area and struck a left-footed shot into the near corner. That ended a goal drought for the 28-year-old, who had last scored in the 8-0 league win over Darmstadt on October 28, 2023. Three minutes later, Lucas Vazquez caught the onrushing Musiala in the box and Kane confidently converted the penalty to take the lead.
Munich continued to have the better moments after that, but that changed in the final quarter of an hour. Neuer did well to close down the short corner in a duel with Vinicius Junior (79'). Three minutes later, however, Kim Minjae fouled Rodrygo in the box and Vinicius Junior confidently completed his brace. The Brazilian thus scored in the semifinals for the third year in a row. The unbeaten streak continued for both teams. Real have not lost 19 times, Bayern six times.
The best pictures of the game:
FC Bayern Munich - Real Madrid Final score 2:2 (0:1)
Munich, Allianz Arena, 75,000 (sold out)
SR Turpin (FRA)
Second leg on May 8 (9 p.m.) in Madrid
Goals:
0:1 (24') Vinicius Junior
1:1 (53') Sane
2:1 (57') Kane (penalty)
2:2 (83') Vinicius Junior (penalty)
Bayern: Neuer - Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui - Laimer, Goretzka (46. Guerreiro) - Sane (87. Davies), Müller (80. Gnabry), Musiala - Kane
Real: Lunin - Vazquez, Nacho (65. Camavinga), Rüdiger, Mendy - Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos (75. Diaz) - Rodrygo (87. Joselu), Bellingham (75. Modric), Vinicius Junior
Yellow cards: Mazraoui, Kim or Kroos, Vazquez
