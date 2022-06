Spielberg: Kein Strom für Fans? Kein Problem!

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 19: Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, looks on from the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Clive Rose/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

(Bild: 2022 Getty Images)