Billa and Others Want to Stay Open 6 Hours Longer

Survey: Majority Supports Extended Opening Hours

According to a survey commissioned by the group, nearly three-quarters of respondents support extended opening hours for neighborhood grocery container stores. Rewe also wants to be allowed to keep its stores open longer. Nearly 73 percent of about 1,000 respondents support allowing unstaffed self-service stores to remain open after 8 p.m. as well as on Sundays and holidays, if there is sufficient demand, according to the company.