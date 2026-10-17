Boss of the “Police Mafia” Mocks Our Authorities

Scammers also pose as prosecutors to their victims

These cases—in which collectors no longer come to the victim’s home, but instead the victims are instructed to place money or valuables in a pre-designated trash can or under a car—are on the rise. Another new trick: a prank caller impersonates a prosecutor when contacting victims who have already been defrauded. They claim to have seized gold coins, cash, etc., from the first heist and are now coming by to collect them—while the alerted police mobilize and divert their forces, the fake police officers strike elsewhere.