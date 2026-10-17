University Budgets: Now the States Are Also Sounding the Alarm

This is precisely where the two state governors see the problem. If positions are cut at medical universities, gaps in care will arise in hospitals. And the states simply cannot make up for these gaps. “In our view, a further shift of financial responsibility from the federal government to the states is unacceptable,” the state governors make unmistakably clear. This is because the states already provide substantial funding for their hospitals. Rising costs, staff shortages, and the growing demand for medical care are putting them under additional pressure. Now they fear that the federal government will cut funding for the universities and that the states will subsequently have to bear the consequences.