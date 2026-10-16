A takeover would be possible
Time is running out: New rescue plans for the Ardo plant
What will happen following the Belgian conglomerate’s announcement that it will close the Ardo frozen food plant in Groß-Enzersdorf (Lower Austria)? Behind the scenes, the phones are ringing off the hook in an effort to save production!
Time is running out, and concerns are growing in the Marchfeld region: With the closure of the Ardo plant in Groß-Enzersdorf all but certain—as reported—500 vegetable-farming families and numerous jobs are at stake. Austria’s supply of domestically produced frozen vegetables is also coming under pressure.
“We’ve pulled out all the stops to secure the livelihoods of the farmers and workers. It’s crucial that we maintain Austria’s self-sufficiency in valuable food products,” assures Provincial Agriculture Councilor Stephan Pernkopf. Behind the scenes, therefore, intensive discussions are underway regarding possible rescue plans.
efko and Agrana in Talks
Perhaps the most effective solution lies within the domestic network under the Raiffeisen umbrella. The efko Group, which specializes in vegetable processing, is in talks, as is Agrana, whose Leopoldsdorf facility is also part of the Raiffeisen network. The sugar factory had also submitted an offer for the Ardo plant. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to a viable solution.
Greens with Their Own “Future Project”
Green Party state spokesperson Helga Krismer is pushing forward with her own vision for the future. “80 percent of our local frozen vegetables are at stake. That’s why we must act decisively now, transcend party lines, and work together to get something sensible off the ground!” she urges. Her proposal: The 500 affected vegetable farms should join together to form a cooperative and, together with Raiffeisenlandesbank Wien-Niederösterreich and Agrana, establish a powerful operating company.
Krismer warns against taking over an outdated, energy-inefficient plant with high fixed costs at the taxpayers’ expense. Instead, the state’s economic development agency, ecoplus, should provide a suitable plot of land and facilitate the construction of a modern, energy-efficient new facility. “Building a modern plant from the ground up within a year” is the ambitious goal.
If Spar and Rewe show the Belgian corporation the red card and instead fully commit to domestic production, then the jobs are secure!
Helga Krismer, Grüne Niederösterreich
Bild: Die Grünen NÖ
Retailers Must Show Their Colors
The Green Party leader is also calling on Spar and Rewe to step up. If the major retail chains continue to consistently prioritize domestic vegetables, production and jobs could be secured in the long term. At the same time, Krismer levels serious accusations against the company’s track record: Since 2005, there have already been two bailouts and two changes in ownership. The massive investment backlog has been foreseeable for years.
“What kind of market is this if we in Austria can no longer fill our freezers with local vegetables on our own?” she asks. Krismer is also critical of a possible future rezoning of the factory grounds into building land.
Chamber of Labor President Criticizes
Markus Wieser, president of the Lower Austria Chamber of Labor, criticizes the move: “The business has been successful in recent years. I don’t understand Ardo’s approach. Besides, this is a matter of supply security!”
Decision on the Futureo
In any case, the Greens intend to present their proposals at the next state parliament session. For the Marchfeld farmers, more is at stake than just the future of a factory: it’s about their farms, regional economic value creation, and the question of how much local food production Austria intends to maintain in the future. Discussions are still ongoing—it remains to be seen whether a viable rescue plan will emerge from them.
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