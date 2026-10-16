Time is running out: New rescue plans for the Ardo plant

Retailers Must Show Their Colors

The Green Party leader is also calling on Spar and Rewe to step up. If the major retail chains continue to consistently prioritize domestic vegetables, production and jobs could be secured in the long term. At the same time, Krismer levels serious accusations against the company’s track record: Since 2005, there have already been two bailouts and two changes in ownership. The massive investment backlog has been foreseeable for years.

“What kind of market is this if we in Austria can no longer fill our freezers with local vegetables on our own?” she asks. Krismer is also critical of a possible future rezoning of the factory grounds into building land.