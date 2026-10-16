After the AK's Attack
Corruption? Doctors Demand an “Apology”
An IHS study reportedly shows that in Austria, those who pay more money receive surgery sooner. The Chamber of Labor speaks of “corruption,” as reported by the“Krone.” Now the Medical Association has spoken out—it sharply rejects the allegations. They are expecting “an apology.”
“The sweeping allegations made by Chamber of Labor division head Stilling are unacceptable,” says Johannes Steinhart, president of the Austrian Medical Association, rejecting the serious corruption allegations.
“Doctors don’t deserve this”
“Our doctors keep the healthcare system running every day and do their very best for patients.” They do not deserve to be “blanketly suspected of corruption.” Steinhart then made his position clear: “We expect an apology for this blanket suspicion.”
Medical Association: Expand the healthcare system
To reduce wait times, Steinhart called for a significant expansion of the public healthcare system. “If we strengthen the insurance sector through more attractive working conditions and relieve the burden on outpatient clinics through better patient flow management, waiting times will be reduced and the solidarity-based healthcare system will be strengthened,” the statement reads.
Shorter waiting times for payments of up to 8,600 euros
According to the Medical Association, a study by the Institute for Advanced Studies found that numerous patients were offered the option to shorten their waiting times for surgeries. Waiting times were reduced when patients took out private supplemental health insurance, visited a private practice, or made private copayments—the amounts cited in the study range up to 8,600 euros.
The Medical Association president also criticized the study’s methodology, stating that it could not provide “an objective picture.” The study surveyed 810 people who had undergone surgery at a public hospital or a religious-affiliated hospital in the past three years. 13.1 percent of those surveyed stated that they had been offered the option of shortening their wait time by visiting a private practice.
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