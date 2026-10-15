Attorney General: “So Far, These Are Just Mickey Mouse Charges”

In an interview with the “Krone,” the President of the Financial Prosecutor’s Office laments the lack of “proper coordination among the authorities” under the leadership of the WKStA: “I can’t discern a clear direction for the investigation.” At some point, he says, a decision must be made: “Either you assume that Benko controlled everything and the foundations were money silos. Or these were arm’s-length transactions—and one of his confidants just happened to be the managing director of 330 out of over 1,000 companies.”