City Council Gives Green Light to the Seeviertel Project

VP Deputy Mayor Absent

This special city council meeting will long remain in many people’s memories. A number of VP politicians did not attend the session. For example, Deputy Mayor Wolfgang Schlair was absent; according to rumors, he had been excluded from the caucus. Like the other absent party colleagues, he is said to have taken a negative stance toward Soravia’s proposed changes. However, VP Mayor Stefan Krapf made it clear: “There is no alternative to this project. We’ve been waiting 30 years for a hotel; it has constantly fallen through because of the word ‘but.’”