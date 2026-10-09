Project in Kronstorf
220 Local Companies Are Building the Google Data Center
According to the company, more than 220 Austrian firms are involved in the construction of the Google data center in Kronstorf, Upper Austria. One of the largest contractors is plant engineering firm Zaunergroup from Wallern—for them, the Google project is actually the largest contract in the company’s history.
As previously reported, the U.S. giant Google is currently building a massive data center in the Upper Austrian municipality of Kronstorf. According to Google, more than 220 local companies are involved in the construction, including about 80 from Upper Austria. The industrial plant engineering firm Zaunergroup from Wallern is serving as the general contractor for the entire interior fit-out of the server farm as well as for the electrical and mechanical infrastructure in the outdoor area. Approximately 200 Zaunergroup employees are currently working at the Google construction site.
Largest Contract in Company History
According to Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), the state’s economic affairs minister, the project—with a contract value in the hundreds of millions—is actually the largest contract in the Wallern-based company’s history. “This shows that our companies stand out with their expertise, quality, and reliability, even on a major international project,” says Achleitner. This, he adds, generates “contracts and economic value in the region.”
The Zaunergroup, for its part, is collaborating with several regional partners on the data center in Kronstorf. These include Molin from Wels for ventilation, with HF from Bad-Wimsbach-Neydhartin for industrial installation, with Knierzinger from Marchtrenk for insulation and scaffolding, with BMR from Buchkirchen for installation work, and with Felbermayr from Wels for crane services.
Data Center Set to Launch in 2027
Google’s data center is scheduled to go into operation in 2027 in its first phase of expansion, with a connected load of 150 megawatts. Regulatory procedures for the further expansion of the server farm are currently underway. For the full expansion—which has not yet been approved—the U.S. company plans for a connected load of 500 megawatts. The total amount of Google’s investment in Kronstorf is unknown, but is said to be in the billions.
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