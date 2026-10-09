220 Local Companies Are Building the Google Data Center

Data Center Set to Launch in 2027

Google’s data center is scheduled to go into operation in 2027 in its first phase of expansion, with a connected load of 150 megawatts. Regulatory procedures for the further expansion of the server farm are currently underway. For the full expansion—which has not yet been approved—the U.S. company plans for a connected load of 500 megawatts. The total amount of Google’s investment in Kronstorf is unknown, but is said to be in the billions.