No other hospital would take them: Lives saved at Vienna General Hospital

Memories of the Rohrbach scandal

The current emergencies inevitably bring back memories of the Rohrbach case in Upper Austria. The tragic death of a woman in the hospital, who could not find an ICU bed despite a correct diagnosis, had shaken the state. An aortic dissection—that is, the tearing of the aorta—is a diagnosis no one wants to experience, neither as a doctor nor as a patient. This time, too, the case could have ended in tragedy. But both patients survived—because Vienna said yes.