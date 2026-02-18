Avalanches in Tyrol claim one life



Three people buried in Fiss, resuscitation unsuccessful

Just a few minutes later, shortly after 11 a.m., the next emergency call came in. Three people were reported buried in Fiss. "Two people were completely buried and one was partially buried," said the shift supervisor. Three helicopters and several mountain rescue teams and dog units were deployed in Fiss. According to the Fiss mountain railways, the avalanche occurred in the area of the Adlerroute, a closed ski route.