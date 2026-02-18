Over 30 counted
Avalanches in Tyrol claim one life
Emergency services were called out again on Ash Wednesday due to avalanches in Tyrol. In the morning, the control center received reports from Kirchberg (Kitzbühel district) and Fiss (Landeck district). By the afternoon, there had been more than 30 avalanches.
The first alarm was received shortly before 11 a.m. "Avalanche in alpine terrain, one person buried," was the message for Kirchberg. "A search for a buried person is currently underway in the Brunn area," said the shift supervisor at the control center when asked. Two helicopters and mountain rescue services were involved in the search.
According to the Kitzbühel mountain railways, the avalanche occurred in the Pengelstein area. The buried person, a woman, was soon found and flown to the hospital. "No information can be given about her exact state of health or nationality." At around 11:50 a.m., the operation was declared over.
Two people were completely buried and one was partially buried.
Der Schriftleiter der Leitstelle Tirol
Three people buried in Fiss, resuscitation unsuccessful
Just a few minutes later, shortly after 11 a.m., the next emergency call came in. Three people were reported buried in Fiss. "Two people were completely buried and one was partially buried," said the shift supervisor. Three helicopters and several mountain rescue teams and dog units were deployed in Fiss. According to the Fiss mountain railways, the avalanche occurred in the area of the Adlerroute, a closed ski route.
At around 12:30 p.m., the police informed the "Krone" newspaper that the buried victims had been rescued. One person had to be resuscitated. As it turned out in the afternoon, the resuscitation was ultimately unsuccessful. The fatality was a 71-year-old tourist.
More than 30 avalanches in one day
In the early afternoon, according to the authorities, a snow slab also came down in the Navistal, a side valley of the Wipptal, in the district of Innsbruck-Land. An alpinist was buried and rescued. Here, too, rescue workers attempted resuscitation on the spot.
According to the control center, more than 30 avalanches were reported in the province by early afternoon. The districts of Landeck, Schwaz, and Kitzbühel were particularly affected. Emergency helicopters were deployed in 14 cases. Fortunately, according to the police, in many cases no buried victims were ultimately found.
Level four out of five on Wednesday
As reported, the fourth warning level on the five-level scale was in effect on Wednesday. This means that pronounced weak layers in the snow can be easily triggered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.