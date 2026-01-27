For greater transparency
Government criticizes commission for fuel prices
Falling crude oil prices are to be passed on to consumers more quickly in future: as the "Krone" newspaper has learned, Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer will convene the members of the price commission on Thursday. The aim is to analyze possible unjustified prices on the fuel market and, if necessary, recommend measures.
Specifically, a special audit is to be initiated to examine the development of crude oil and fuel prices in Austria in a comprehensible manner until the end of the first quarter of 2026. The basis for this is a decision made at the government retreat in January, which is now being implemented.
"People who depend on their cars must be able to rely on falling crude oil prices being passed on at the pump," emphasized Hattmannsdorfer. Although domestic fuel prices remain low compared to other European countries and have a dampening effect on inflation, it is crucial that price reductions are passed on quickly and transparently.
Price market under investigation
In this context, the Minister of Economic Affairs is inviting experts from the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS) and the Federal Competition Authority (BWB) to a technical exchange in addition to the Price Commission. They are to prepare a short study on the situation on the fuel market by the end of the first quarter of 2026.
Extended fuel price regulations for transparency and competition
At the same time, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has extended the existing fuel price regulations and the fuel price calculator. The regulations, which would have expired at the end of the year, came into force again on January 1, 2026, for a further three years. Price increases at gas stations are still only permitted once a day – at 12 noon – while price reductions can be made at any time.
Since 2011, gas station operators have been required to report their prices to E-Control's price transparency database. On this basis, E-Control operates the public fuel price calculator, which enables consumers to quickly compare prices. According to the ministry, thanks to these regulations, Austrian fuel prices are noticeably below the eurozone average – especially for gasoline.
The current measures are part of a broader economic policy debate on fair prices and transparent markets. The importance of price transparency and effective control along the value chains was also emphasized at the recently opened winter conference of the Eco-Social Forum. There, calls were made to disclose price developments in a comprehensible manner and to involve competition authorities in a targeted manner in order to protect both consumers and producers from unfair surcharges.
By convening the Price Commission and extending the fuel price regulations, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is now taking concrete steps to further strengthen transparency and competition in the fuel market.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
