The big interview
El-Gawhary: “They wanted to destroy my career”
After 22 years, the ORF Middle East correspondent's contract expires at the end of June. In his first interview since this decision, Karim El-Gawhary (62) talks about saying goodbye and starting afresh, campaigns for and against him, and his place between two worlds, which has always been a minefield.
"Wait a minute!" Karim El-Gawhary exclaims when I reach him on his cell phone in Cairo. He is cooking and has to take the vegetable pan off the stove first. Then we talk about this interview. It takes place three days later—again on the phone—he has just finished a report for "ZiB." "Now I'm sitting in my apartment, which is also my office, looking out at a beautiful sunny day and the Nile."
The "voice of the Middle East" sounds as sonorous as ever. "I used to row on the Nile myself," he continues, "you go down the steps across the embankment at seven in the morning, crawl into the boat, and you're in the middle of the water. All you can hear from the bustling city is a distant murmur. Rowing on the Nile is one of the most beautiful things you can do in Cairo." The sight of the Nile always has something calming, almost peaceful about it, says the correspondent, who has been reporting from the hot spots of the Middle East for more than three decades. He will soon no longer have this view because he is losing this office.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.