Only 6 degrees: Viennese freeze in bitterly cold buses

In most cases, staff are powerless

In all other Wiener Linien vehicles, the temperature for passengers is now regulated by "HVAC systems." The abbreviation stands for "heating, cooling, ventilation," in summer and winter alike. Complaining to the driver about the temperature in such vehicles is pointless: they cannot influence the system. It automatically regulates the temperature to the set value using sensors in the passenger compartment and on the outside of the vehicle—at least when the sensors are working.