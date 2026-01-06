Fighting party conference coming?
First Reds open to Kern candidacy against Babler
So far, there has only been whispering behind the scenes, but in the new year the supporters of a comeback for former SPÖ Chancellor Christian Kern are coming out of the woodwork. In several countries, Kern's candidacy at a party conference against the incumbent party leader Andreas Babler would be welcomed. And: Kern himself does not (no longer) rule out running.
A Sunday poll commissioned by the "Krone" and conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis caused an earthquake in domestic politics. It shook many a black party that had expected stronger results, but above all the SPÖ. Under the (fictitious) leadership of former chancellor Christian Kern, the SPÖ would gain six percent, and thus a third of Andreas Babler's voters (he landed at 18 percent, see poll below), and even oust the ÖVP from second place.
Lercher has "highest opinion" of Kern
Outside Vienna in particular, this caused some high-ranking Reds to ponder. The Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher expressed his initial reaction to the "Krone" newspaper: "If I didn't have the highest opinion of Christian Kern's qualities and his understanding of modern social democracy, I wouldn't have become his Federal Secretary at the time. My appreciation of his expertise is well known - it was the foundation of our time together. I don't want to say any more about that."
Babler's 18 percent "out of the question"
Clear voices in favor of a Kern candidacy also come from Babler's home state of Lower Austria. Rainer Spenger, Deputy Mayor of Wiener Neustadt and thus holder of an office that was still held by Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker last year, says: "Making government policy and taking responsibility is not as easy as one imagines during the election campaign. The rendezvous with reality leaves quite a mark. Of course, 18 percent is unacceptable for the SPÖ. I certainly held Christian Kern in high esteem as Federal Chancellor. Presentable, eloquent, reform-oriented, but at the same time true to his principles". Wolfgang Zwander, regional party leader in Lower Austria (and former Kern spokesperson), referred to his congratulations to Kern on his 60th birthday on Sunday. "Here's to many more adventures," he said.
Kern's values as a positive sign
However, Carinthia is also open to a Kern candidacy. Regional Managing Director David Pototschnig affirms: "I am always 100 percent behind the elected party leader. He or she has earned that", but adds: "In a democracy, it is always to be welcomed if there is more than one candidate in an election. Any political commitment to social democracy is a commitment to the people of our country". Salzburg's new SPÖ leader Peter Eder sees the result for Kern as "a sign that the SPÖ can still mobilize voters". Bernd Hinteregger, President of the SPÖ business association, also sees the Kern result as positive: "For me, this survey clearly shows that the SPÖ can make strong gains again in the future!"
Burgenland did not want to comment on this development. Behind closed doors, however, a senior party official refers to the trade union and the Vienna SPÖ, "who pushed Babler through against the will of the members" and are now also responsible.
Opposing candidacy possible via majority on the board
The federal party has already confirmed that, despite the introduction of the direct election of the party chairman by the members, a counter-candidacy is possible at the party conference. However, a possible opposing red candidate, in this case Kern, would have to get the green thumb of 26 members of the red party executive committee. According to the website, the committee comprises 51 members.
Kern with "growing interest"
And what does Kern, who famously ruled out a comeback once more and once less clearly, say about the considerations of others in the new year? He is keeping a low profile, is not denying the possibility of a comeback and is observing current developments closely and with "growing interest" ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
