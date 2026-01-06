First Reds open to Kern candidacy against Babler

Babler's 18 percent "out of the question"

Clear voices in favor of a Kern candidacy also come from Babler's home state of Lower Austria. Rainer Spenger, Deputy Mayor of Wiener Neustadt and thus holder of an office that was still held by Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker last year, says: "Making government policy and taking responsibility is not as easy as one imagines during the election campaign. The rendezvous with reality leaves quite a mark. Of course, 18 percent is unacceptable for the SPÖ. I certainly held Christian Kern in high esteem as Federal Chancellor. Presentable, eloquent, reform-oriented, but at the same time true to his principles". Wolfgang Zwander, regional party leader in Lower Austria (and former Kern spokesperson), referred to his congratulations to Kern on his 60th birthday on Sunday. "Here's to many more adventures," he said.