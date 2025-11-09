Mahrer about to be replaced?
WKO: Crisis summit and rumors about successor
Economic Chamber President Harald Mahrer is fighting for political survival after the failed wage debate. A crisis summit with representatives of the federal states is taking place in Vienna at the moment - according to information from the "Krone" newspaper, however, at the request of the boss himself. There are some who want Mahrer's replacement. A potential successor is also already being rumored.
The atmosphere is simmering. While some hope that calm will be restored to the organization, others believe that the worst is over. Mahrer has been criticized in particular by Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, and Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. The head of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Walter Ruck, is also said not to be well-disposed towards him.
Mahrer is seen as Sebastian Kurz's man and has a score to settle with some in the chamber.
The Upper Austrian Hummer is considered the favorite for a possible successor. She and the Tyrolean Thaler were the first to go on the offensive and publicly criticize the incumbent president. "This is a disaster, a big mistake, and it has cost a lot of trust," Thaler told the "Krone" newspaper on Sunday.
When asked whether Mahrer is still viable as president, Thaler did not answer: "My primary concern is to bring the organization back to the forefront and repair the damage to its reputation, and that will take a lot of hard work."
Emotional debate about remuneration
In recent days, Mahrer has tried to limit the damage in the debate about salary adjustments for WKO employees. Mistakes had been made and he could understand the criticism, he told several media outlets. In the coming year, there will be no increase in pay for the top chamberlains. However, Mahrer wants to stick to the salary adjustment system, but expressed his willingness to discuss it. Meanwhile, he categorically ruled out a reduction in chamber levies or his resignation.
Half the truth about adjustments
Following fierce criticism of the comparatively generous salary adjustments of 4.2 percent (above inflation) in the Chamber of Commerce, Mahrer initially spoke of a reduction in the planned increase for employees - however, he later qualified his statements. There was initially talk of a halving to 2.1 percent, but in fact there will be no increase at all in the first half of the year and a 4.2 percent increase in the second half. This means that the initial value for the following year is significantly higher than it would have been at 2.1% for the whole of 2026.
