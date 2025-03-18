Used car check
VW e-Up: Why not just buy the original?
We are waiting for the VW ID.1, the successor to the VW e-Up. But if you're looking for a used electric car on a budget, you could perhaps end up with the original. The small electric car has a lot to offer as a used car, but also weaknesses.
The VW e-Up was available between the end of 2013 and the end of 2023. While its success was limited at the beginning of its sales career, partly due to the high purchase price of around 27,000 euros, it then really took off.
Quality: The current TÜV report covers model years from 2019 onwards. Since this date, sufficient main inspections (HU, equivalent to the Austrian "Pickerl") have been available at the TÜV for evaluation of the e-Up. In the chassis test, the axle suspensions have so far been inconspicuous, while complaints about the axle springs and steering are average. The lighting system often attracts negative attention, the TÜV inspectors also criticize the functioning of the foot brake and - typically for electric cars - the high wear on the brake discs.
Body and interior: In contrast to the combustion models of the VW Up, the e-version, which was also developed during the conception of the subcompact car, was only available as a five-door model. The exterior dimensions are the same. The electric Up is also 3.54 meters long. Visually, the differences between the electric and combustion models are minimal. The radiator grille of the e-Up is closed and the cockpit is adapted to the drive with displays for the range, for example. The steering wheel can be adjusted in height, but not in depth. The space in the front is good, but limited in the rear, as is typical for this class. The trunk capacity varies between 195 and 795 liters.
At the end of 2014, VW also launched a commercial vehicle version of the e-Up on the market: the e-load-Up does not have a rear bench, and the luggage compartment volume is just under 1000 liters.
Engines and drive: The e-Up produced 60 kW/82 hp and initially only had a small battery with 16.4 kWh, which enabled a range of up to 160 kilometers (NEDC). The top speed was limited to 130 km/h. In fall 2019, VW modified the drivetrain. The subcompact received a larger battery with 32.3 kWh, which was good for a WLTP range of 260 kilometers. The maximum output of the engine increased slightly to 61 kW/83 hp. The top speed remained unchanged.
Equipment and safety: Unlike the basic version for the combustion engines, the e-Up started off well equipped. It was based on the highest comfort level "High" and offered automatic air conditioning, navigation system, heated seats and a heated windshield, among other things. City Emergency Brake Assist could be booked for an additional charge. The electric car was delivered from the factory with a charging cable for the household socket. Prospective buyers of a used e-Up who want to charge at a fast-charging station from time to time should make sure that their desired model has a CCS connection. This was available for an extra charge and enables a charging capacity of up to 40 kW.
Over the course of its production period, VW repeatedly changed its equipment policy. In 2018, for example, the Wolfsburg-based company launched a basic version with reduced equipment for around 23,000 euros. Apart from air conditioning, there were few comfort features ex works. Amenities such as a leather steering wheel, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors or a reversing camera could be ordered for an extra charge. In the meantime, the e-Up was so popular that it was not available. Towards the end of the production period, there were again only expensive models for around 30,000 euros with virtually full equipment.
Conclusion: The VW e-Up is suitable for short and medium distances due to its range and charging options. If you want to buy a previously owned e-Up, you should make sure it has a fresh license plate and have the battery of your preferred model checked to determine its "state of health". This way, there will be no surprises when it comes to range. There are currently around 600 used VW e-Up models for sale on mobile.de. Prices start at around 6500 euros. The very rare commercial vehicle versions are offered from around 7000 euros. Just 17 e-Ups can be found on Willhaben. The price range extends from 6600 to over 20,000 euros.
