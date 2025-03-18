VW e-Up: Why not just buy the original?

Body and interior: In contrast to the combustion models of the VW Up, the e-version, which was also developed during the conception of the subcompact car, was only available as a five-door model. The exterior dimensions are the same. The electric Up is also 3.54 meters long. Visually, the differences between the electric and combustion models are minimal. The radiator grille of the e-Up is closed and the cockpit is adapted to the drive with displays for the range, for example. The steering wheel can be adjusted in height, but not in depth. The space in the front is good, but limited in the rear, as is typical for this class. The trunk capacity varies between 195 and 795 liters.