Mega project more expensive
Südring construction site: one meter already costs €16,000
Two mega construction sites are starting almost simultaneously in Innsbruck: the new Bozner Platz is being turned into a "piazza" at a cost of 6.5 million euros, while the Südring between Westbahnhof and Grassmayrkreuzung is being extensively renovated and temporarily converted into a single lane. The project partners are struggling with massive cost increases.
Innsbruck's Bozner Platz is set to become around 2.5 million euros cheaper: the Innsbruck city government confirmed this once again at the ground-breaking ceremony on Monday. Around 6.5 million euros have now been earmarked for the redesign of the 5,000 square meter area according to the "sponge city principle".
We are well prepared to tackle our new Bolzano square and will be able to celebrate its opening in the fall of 2025. It will look much larger, be more unsealed and effectively cooler.
BM Johannes Anzengruber
Opening planned for fall 2025
"As the city government, we have promised that this project must not overstretch the city budget," said BM Johannes Anzengruber. The opening is planned for fall 2025, "the first events are even planned for winter 2025/2026," explained Mariella Lutz, Member of the City Council for Economic Affairs. With three construction phases, the aim is to keep the restrictions on everyday life as low as possible.
500 meters on the Südring now cost around €8 million
So money has been saved on the "Piazza Caprese", but a considerable amount of it is urgently needed a few hundred meters to the south: This is because the road and track renovation project by the state of Tyrol, the city of Innsbruck, IKB and IVB will be significantly more expensive than estimated. The city's share alone has increased from 1.76 million to 2.5 million euros. That is an increase of 42 percent within five months.
City share now at 2.5 million euros
It was only in October that the Innsbruck City Council approved the release of funds and now 750,000 euros have to be added. Incidentally, this also affects the other project partners. The total costs have therefore risen from the original €6.1 million to around €8 million. One meter of Südring therefore costs €16,000.
Redesign of Bozner Platz comparatively inexpensive
In comparison: one square meter of redesigned Bozner Platz costs "only" 1,300 euros - if the targeted costs remain. The final accounts will show that. The fact is: with the expensive Südring redevelopment "New rail-road-cycle path", the Grassmayr crossing under-tunnel project is now dead for good. This would have improved the quality of life above ground.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
