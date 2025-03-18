Südring construction site: one meter already costs €16,000

500 meters on the Südring now cost around €8 million

So money has been saved on the "Piazza Caprese", but a considerable amount of it is urgently needed a few hundred meters to the south: This is because the road and track renovation project by the state of Tyrol, the city of Innsbruck, IKB and IVB will be significantly more expensive than estimated. The city's share alone has increased from 1.76 million to 2.5 million euros. That is an increase of 42 percent within five months.