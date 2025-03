Little powerhouses: the life of wood ants

Krone : Professor Tautz, you are best known for your research into honey bees, what prompted you to write a book about wood ants?

Professor Jügen Tautz: As a classical zoologist, I have always been interested in expanding the range of animal species I have studied. So far, my motivation has been scientific curiosity. The forest ant project is different. I am very concerned that biodiversity is coming under increasing pressure. This also applies to the decline of insects. I am convinced that you can open people's minds to this problem if you present both the wonders and the vulnerability of nature in a vivid way, so the ant book project with the great photos by Ingo Arndt was a welcome building block for me.