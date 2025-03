Super Spaniard: “50 world championship titles are definitely possible”

"Climbing on the bike here was something very special for me and every trophy has its own meaning. I keep them all," explained Bou after his victory. However, the significance of this trophy has a bitter aftertaste, because as announced by organizer Mario Mempör, no mistakes were allowed on the obstacles. As a result, the multiple world champion also failed the first combination of the final. But Bou showed his nerves of steel and confidently fought his way through the rest of the parkour to secure first place once again. Now it's time to celebrate, the Spanish way, "full throttle and with family", explains the trial champion.