Rossi’s last record is due in Argentina

More than three years after his retirement, Valentino Rossi is still the shining light of international motorcycling. However, one chapter of his career is likely to fade into obscurity forever on Sunday at the Grand Prix of Argentina (7pm, live on ServusTV). The last remaining race lap record of the former champion on the current MotoGP calendar - set during his victory in 2015 - is likely to be obliterated. The bar is set at 1:39.019 minutes and was already beaten by 21 of the 22 riders in Friday's practice session.