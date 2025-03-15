Early qualifying exit
Liam Lawson: “… and it’s down to my stupidity”
Liam Lawson explained his early exit in Q1 during qualifying in Melbourne. "I think it's just down to the difficult track, the lack of driving ability and then my stupidity," said the New Zealander, who is occupying the second Red Bull cockpit this season alongside Max Verstappen.
Lawson did not make any mistakes in the first qualifying segment and will start the first race of the season from 18th on the grid. "I think missing out on P3 this morning was really costly for us. We didn't really prepare well for qualifying. And I don't think it's down to the car. It's not that this car is much more difficult to drive and that's why I made mistakes. I think it's simply down to the difficult track, the lack of driving skills and then my stupidity," he told "GPblog", explaining his early qualifying exit.
The weather forecast in Australia does not promise anything good for Sunday, but could shake up the places in the race. "I would like to have rain. I think it will be difficult to overtake. If it's dry where we start, it will be quite difficult. So rain would be nice," said Lawson.
"Not representative"
Team boss Christian Horner was more positive about the performance of his new protégé. "He's the only driver on the grid who's never driven here before, so it was a lot to ask of him in Q3," continued the Briton. "His first run was okay, but unfortunately mistakes in the second and third runs meant he couldn't compete today. But that's not representative of what he's capable of."
"His first run was pretty good considering how few kilometers he drove, but then unfortunately he got stuck in the second run and made a mistake in the third run. You can't judge him on today's performance, but hopefully he can put in a decent run tomorrow," said Horner.
It remains to be seen what Lawson can achieve in the race...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.