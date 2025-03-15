Liam Lawson: “… and it’s down to my stupidity”

Lawson did not make any mistakes in the first qualifying segment and will start the first race of the season from 18th on the grid. "I think missing out on P3 this morning was really costly for us. We didn't really prepare well for qualifying. And I don't think it's down to the car. It's not that this car is much more difficult to drive and that's why I made mistakes. I think it's simply down to the difficult track, the lack of driving skills and then my stupidity," he told "GPblog", explaining his early qualifying exit.