Now it’s fixed: Styria overturns air hundred!

Now it's final: As the "Krone" has learned, the air hundred in Styria is now finally history! As recently reported, the end of the IG-L had long been in the air, and now the blue-black state government has decided that the fine dust speed limit on Styrian freeways will be lifted. As the basis for the political decision, FPÖ State Councillor for the Environment Hannes Amesbauer had instructed "his" Department 13 to put all the facts surrounding the IG-L on the table.