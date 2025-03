Sepp Straka starts with a solid round of 70

The 31-year-old from Vienna needed 70 strokes for the par-72 course at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach on Thursday and is therefore on course for the cut. The leader in the FedExCup ranking missed out on a better haul at the 25 million dollar tournament due to a water shot on the seventh hole, which resulted in a bogey. Two further stroke losses were offset by five birdies.