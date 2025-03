Long-term unemployed meets workaholic

"Krone": Mr. Olechno, you have been unemployed for six years. How did that come about?

Lech Olechno: My background is complicated. I come from Poland, where I trained as an electrician. Then perestroika came in the 90s and I was made redundant. Shortly afterwards, I saw a TV program about Polish citizens abroad and how well off they were. I also dreamed of a better life, so I took the first train to the West, which went to Lille. It was difficult to find work in France, so I moved on to Germany. In Hamburg, I finally found a good job at Holiday on Ice.