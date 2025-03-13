Vorteilswelt
FIS takes action

Only one jump suit per athlete allowed with immediate effect

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 09:18

In the ski jumping scandal surrounding athletes' manipulated suits, the World Ski Federation (FIS) has laid down new rules for the remaining World Cup competitions. From now until the end of the season, athletes will only be allowed to compete in one jump suit. This must be a suit that has already been fitted with an identification chip this winter. A second suit can be available as a backup in case the first one breaks.

0 Kommentare

Each selected suit will be checked together with the athletes before the World Cup at Holmenkollen in Oslo. The jump suits will be collected by FIS officials after the competition. They will be handed out again around 30 minutes before the next training session or competition. The changes also apply to the Nordic combined.

At the World Championships in Trondheim, which ended last Sunday, tampered suits worn by Norwegian ski jumpers attracted a great deal of attention. The host of the World Championships had attached an unauthorized seam to the suits, which was supposed to provide more stability after the jump. The jumpers are said to have benefited from the additional stability when flying in the air. Top athletes Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, among others, were suspended by the FIS as a result.

Race directors expect full support from teams
"These measures ensure that our material checks are more efficient and that the inspectors have more time for their tests," explained Sandro Pertile and Lasse Ottesen, the Race Directors for Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined, in unison. This also proves how seriously the FIS is taking this matter. "We expect full support from the teams so that there can be fair competitions until the end of the season."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
