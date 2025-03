Seven Summits and a brother’s dream at icy heights

Each of these seven world mountains presents a completely different challenge - from the icy Mount McKinley (Denali) in Alaska to the thin air of Mount Everest in the Himalayas and the hot, tropical conditions on the way to Puncak Jaya (Carstenz Pyramid) on the island of New Guinea. The Seven Summits are one of the greatest challenges in alpinism and stand for unforgettable adventures, physical and mental borderline experiences and the pure beauty of nature.