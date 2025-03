Posch club achieves historic feat – now Inter await

"We may say it's impossible. But if you believe enough, things can become possible," said Gasperini with a view to the Scudetto. Recently, however, Inter have been an insurmountable hurdle for the 67-year-old's squad. The last victory against the Nerazzurri was almost six and a half years ago, with the Milanese winning the last seven encounters. But Gasperini was optimistic. "We've never been in the race for first place at this point in the season, so you never know."