Incredible twist in Styrian death drama

The 67-year-old is said to have injured his foot so badly in the pub that he was no longer able to walk. For this reason, and because he was also too drunk, witnesses lifted the injured man into the passenger seat of the VW Passat, which belonged to the younger man anyway - and who, according to witnesses, got into the driver's seat despite having a blood alcohol level of 1.4 and sped off in the car shortly before 11 p.m. - far too fast and overtired to boot. As the analysis of the airbags revealed, the fatal accident happened immediately afterwards. But why did the survivor only make the emergency call several hours later, at around 3 a.m.? What happened in the meantime?