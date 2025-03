Xiaomi 15: Leica phone in compact format in test

Xiaomi emphasizes the camera when marketing its new products - and even if you have to reach for the more expensive model for an extra-large one-inch sensor and 200-megapixel zoom camera, the "smaller" Xiaomi 15 is also well equipped. A 50-megapixel main camera (F/1.62, OIS) is complemented by a 50-megapixel zoom lens (F/2.0, OIS) and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. Xiaomi doesn't skimp on the rest of the hardware either. In the software discipline, however, points are lost in the test.