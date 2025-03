Holzhauser: “They were still kids in my day”

Stuttgart, Vienna, Zurich, Berschoot, Leuven, Munich, Hesperingen, Marsaxlokk - Gloggnitz! That's right, it reads like a list of random places, but these are actually the career stations of Raphael Holzhauser. "I left home at the age of 15 and moved to boarding school in Germany, I've experienced a lot," grins the 32-year-old, who, after numerous adventures abroad, is now seeking his fortune in the humpbacked world - or in the Eastern League.