Colorful confetti and a bouncing banana horde

Treats for young and old

The Blumenhalle is the meeting point for the 24 carnival floats. Dressed-up chickens, butterflies and unicorns line the sidewalks along Villacher Straße, Schillerplatz and Hauptplatz, cheering on the creatively decorated procession. The city shines in every imaginable color. The parade is led by trumpeting popcorn bags. Like so many other participants, the flower-power municipality with its chief flower child, Mayor Martin Kulmer, gives away lots of sweets for young and old.