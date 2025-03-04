Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Carnival parade

Colorful confetti and a bouncing banana horde

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 20:00

Hardly any other Austrian province celebrates carnival as intensively and passionately as Carinthia. The "Krone" was there this year at the carnival parade in St. Veit!

0 Kommentare

Today, the carnival parades combine traditional customs with modern carnival activities. The highlight of the carnival hustle and bustle is always Shrove Tuesday, when the majority of the parades and celebrations traditionally take place. The "Krone" mingled with the fools of St. Veit, where not only the town center became a party zone.

Treats for young and old
The Blumenhalle is the meeting point for the 24 carnival floats. Dressed-up chickens, butterflies and unicorns line the sidewalks along Villacher Straße, Schillerplatz and Hauptplatz, cheering on the creatively decorated procession. The city shines in every imaginable color. The parade is led by trumpeting popcorn bags. Like so many other participants, the flower-power municipality with its chief flower child, Mayor Martin Kulmer, gives away lots of sweets for young and old.

Inflated unicorns threw sweets. (Bild: Christian Krall)
Inflated unicorns threw sweets.
(Bild: Christian Krall)
The town center was transformed into a huge carnival party. (Bild: Christian Krall)
The town center was transformed into a huge carnival party.
(Bild: Christian Krall)
A pantomime gang also took part in the parade. (Bild: Christian Krall)
A pantomime gang also took part in the parade.
(Bild: Christian Krall)
Many dressed-up visitors enjoyed the parade. (Bild: Christian Krall)
Many dressed-up visitors enjoyed the parade.
(Bild: Christian Krall)
The popcorn bags trumpeted right at the front. (Bild: Christian Krall)
The popcorn bags trumpeted right at the front.
(Bild: Christian Krall)

A horde of bananas scurried through the city center, as did the Robin Hood team. The variety of costumes worn by the visitors is almost inexhaustible. From the imperial princess to a group of Mario Kart drivers and superheroes - there are no limits to the imagination in St. Veit.

There was also a lot going on at the carnival parade in Gurk. (Bild: Alexandra Freiberger)
There was also a lot going on at the carnival parade in Gurk.
(Bild: Alexandra Freiberger)
Many visitors were creative (Bild: Alexandra Freiberger)
Many visitors were creative
(Bild: Alexandra Freiberger)

This carnival parade shows how a traditional festival can shine in modern splendor. And so, on the last day of carnival, there were plenty of celebrations before Lent begins today, Ash Wednesday. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf