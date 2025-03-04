Carnival parade
Colorful confetti and a bouncing banana horde
Hardly any other Austrian province celebrates carnival as intensively and passionately as Carinthia. The "Krone" was there this year at the carnival parade in St. Veit!
Today, the carnival parades combine traditional customs with modern carnival activities. The highlight of the carnival hustle and bustle is always Shrove Tuesday, when the majority of the parades and celebrations traditionally take place. The "Krone" mingled with the fools of St. Veit, where not only the town center became a party zone.
Treats for young and old
The Blumenhalle is the meeting point for the 24 carnival floats. Dressed-up chickens, butterflies and unicorns line the sidewalks along Villacher Straße, Schillerplatz and Hauptplatz, cheering on the creatively decorated procession. The city shines in every imaginable color. The parade is led by trumpeting popcorn bags. Like so many other participants, the flower-power municipality with its chief flower child, Mayor Martin Kulmer, gives away lots of sweets for young and old.
A horde of bananas scurried through the city center, as did the Robin Hood team. The variety of costumes worn by the visitors is almost inexhaustible. From the imperial princess to a group of Mario Kart drivers and superheroes - there are no limits to the imagination in St. Veit.
This carnival parade shows how a traditional festival can shine in modern splendor. And so, on the last day of carnival, there were plenty of celebrations before Lent begins today, Ash Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.