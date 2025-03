“This is something we would never have dreamed of”

Exactly 20 years ago, on March 6, 2005, Dietrich Mateschitz put his first two Red Bull cars, which had emerged from the insolvent Jaguar cocoon, on the Formula 1 grid in Melbourne's Albert Park with David Coulthard and Christian Klien at the wheel. "Let's give it a go, maybe we can win a Grand Prix," recalls Dr. Helmut Marko, who is still at the forefront of motorsport, in a conversation with the Red Bull Group boss. "What followed was an incredible success story. We could never have dreamed or imagined this," says Dr. Marko proudly. In 393 races, the Austrian racing team has now won 122 victories, eight drivers' championships (four each for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen) and six one-make world championship crowns. And the hunger for success is far from satiated. "Our goal is to win both world championships again this year," says Dr. Marko.