Scorn and derision for Jürgen Klopp in Mainz

The oversized cardboard figure of Jürgen Klopp stands out with a flawless beaming smile. The can in his hand bears the inscription "Red Bapp". A huge euro sign is emblazoned on his cap. His wings are made of 500 euro bills. Many fans in Mainz, who loved "Kloppo" as a coach, resent his move to Red Bull. "Kloppo" used to value values that he no longer cared about. Because Red Bull lures with a lot of money, he is now falling off his pedestal with a crash," is the message from the Mainz Carnival Club about the float, which bears the name "Verleiht Flüüüügel".