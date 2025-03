After 64 years! Ski ladies return to the Streif

The last women's ski race on the Kitzbühel Streif took place in 1961. Now, after 64 years, the time has come again. Two European Cup Super-Gs will be held in the Gamsstadt on Saturday and Sunday. The competitions in the second-highest race category - below the World Cup - will be held virtually in the middle section of the Streif. "I'm looking forward to Christmas like a little kid, it's going to be really cool," said Michael Huber, President of the Kitzbühel Ski Club (K.S.C.) in an interview with the "Krone".