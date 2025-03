Baubescheid consoles Hartberg in the relegation battle

Hopes were high in the TSV Hartberg camp that they would make it to the championship round for the third time thanks to a promising draw in the spring rest program - but 2025 has so far only managed a gut-wrenching win in the Cup (2:0 n.V. against Stripfing), the rest was sobering: 0:0 at WSG Tirol, 1:1 against Klagenfurt, 0:0 in Altach - and most recently 0:3 against the high-flyers of the WAC. Ahead of the last two games of the basic round at home against Rapid and away at BW Linz, the team from Eastern Styria are already five points off sixth place after LASK's 2-1 win in Klagenfurt on Sunday and BW Linz's 2-1 win against Tirol. The path to the Champions League is as good as blocked - the reality is a fight against relegation.