Is this what Richard would have wanted, Mrs. Lugner?

It is very quiet in the Lugner villa in the middle of the Grinzing vineyards. The two cats have hidden away, only the dog has barked briefly. Simone Lugner sits at the dining table, which is set with two turquoise sets. "We always had breakfast here and read the "Krone" on Sunday," says the 42-year-old. She didn't actually want to go for an interview, "there was so much about the ball in the paper anyway", but then she heard Richard grumbling and changed her mind. The master builder, who died on August 12, 2024, laughs from countless pictures and dons his black top hat as the proud host of the Vienna Opera Ball on a modern, glittering collage standing on the floor behind Simone.