Pressure at Sturm? “Many would like this job!”

"Krone": Jürgen, after the Cup defeat to Austria and the 3-0 loss in Wolfsberg, there was already a slight sense of crisis in Graz. Was the 2-1 win against Blau-Weiß Linz and the three-point lead at the top therefore a bit of satisfaction?

Jürgen Säumel: No, it has nothing to do with satisfaction. Criticism after a game like the one against WAC is normal in soccer. I was simply pleased with the team's reaction because we wanted to do a lot of things differently against Linz than we did against Wolfsberg. The win gave us confidence. But just as not everything was bad before, not everything is good for us now.