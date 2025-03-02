“Innkeepers are cooks, waiters, accountants, buyers”

"It's more difficult for restaurateurs today than it was 20 or 30 years ago. Not least because of the pandemic and the resulting staffing problems. The ever-increasing bureaucratic hurdles and requirements, which are often difficult to understand, also contribute to this," says Kathrin Zollner, whose father-in-law was a founding member of the Wirtshauskultur-Verein. And that doesn't mean the initially highly controversial smoking ban or the cash register obligation - on the contrary: "In the meantime, this is no longer an issue for smokers themselves. You can't even imagine smoking at the next table when you're eating your schnitzel. As long as there are pleasant conditions, it is accepted that you have to go outside," says Gerfried Hopf.