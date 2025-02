Why the finance minister is a red rag for the elite

Three members of staff had to squeeze into the Green Party boss's coat tails. Four days before leaving the government bench, Werner Kogler celebrated his debut at the Opera Ball, which was also his farewell ball from power. "A L'amour-Hatscher with my wife is on the program," said Kogler. As the ÖVP government team, with the exception of interim chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, skipped the Opera Ball, the Greens dominated the government box for the first time with Kogler, Alexander Van der Bellen and Alma Zadic . A debut that no one would ever have expected.