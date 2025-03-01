Speeding record
Where the busiest speed cameras are in Lower Austria
Around 1.3 million drivers were "flashed" on Lower Austria's roads last year. A particularly large number of speeders fell into a speed trap.
On average, two speeders trigger a flurry of speed cameras every minute in Lower Austria. This has not changed in the past year. And this despite the fact that the busiest radar box of 2023 was no longer in operation on the Westautobahn in the Kirchstetten construction site area. The new leader is the speedometer on the A1 in Wolfsbach in the Amstetten district. 128,230 drivers were caught there last year. In second place is the radar on the A 21 near Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. In the subordinate road network, the district of Krems turned out to be a speeding hotspot. On the B 37 in Lengenfeld, 13,700 speeders were caught, on the B 38 in Rastenfeld just under 12,000.
Even if they are usually annoying for those affected, Willy Konrath, head of the provincial traffic department, knows exactly how important such speed checks are. "Excessive speed is responsible for around 70 percent of all accidents, along with distraction and priority violations. That's why we also focus on this area - after all, we're talking about the cause of 1,500 accidents with personal injury," says the experienced police officer.
Higher level of injury
In the federal state, the focus is particularly on the many open stretches of road. "Anyone who is speeding there increases the level of injury in the event of an accident immensely," says Konrath. Accordingly, radar devices are mainly placed at so-called accident blackspots. "But sections that are particularly worthy of protection are also monitored, such as roads in front of schools," emphasizes the traffic specialist. Of course, all locations have to be approved by the authorities.
Bikers in the sights
In spring, the police will also focus more on the most popular motorcycle routes between Enns and Leitha. "We will carry out speed checks and technical inspections there to preventively reduce the speed limit for the whole year and raise awareness among bikers," says Konrath.
