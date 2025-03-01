Where the busiest speed cameras are in Lower Austria

On average, two speeders trigger a flurry of speed cameras every minute in Lower Austria. This has not changed in the past year. And this despite the fact that the busiest radar box of 2023 was no longer in operation on the Westautobahn in the Kirchstetten construction site area. The new leader is the speedometer on the A1 in Wolfsbach in the Amstetten district. 128,230 drivers were caught there last year. In second place is the radar on the A 21 near Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. In the subordinate road network, the district of Krems turned out to be a speeding hotspot. On the B 37 in Lengenfeld, 13,700 speeders were caught, on the B 38 in Rastenfeld just under 12,000.