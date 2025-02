“A huge honor – that makes me very proud”

The call left even Walter Schachner speechless at first: "An Italian journalist asked me if I knew that a stained glass window in Cesena Cathedral is also dedicated to me. For more than 40 years!" No, "Schoko" actually didn't know that, but was promptly provided with the proof, including a photo: To the right of St. John the Baptist, Cesena's patron saint, Schachner is immortalized with a moustache, complete with soccer boots and the lettering "AC", the club's acronym. The sculptor Nicola Sebastio, who died in 2005, erected a monument to the Styrian in the 1980s as part of restoration work in the cathedral - Schachner is considered a legend in the region: The striker began his career in Italy in 1981 with the Serie A promoted team, scoring 20 goals in 65 appearances up to 1983, 17 of them in the league. "Being immortalized in the cathedral makes me very proud, it's a huge honour," says the 1978 and 1982 World Cup participant.